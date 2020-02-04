(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter sent by Russia's Foundation for the Protection of National Values asking him to engage Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj to release two Russian citizens detained in Libya, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haw told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that we received the letter on 24 January and will follow up," Has said on Monday.

In July of 2019, the Foundation's chief Alexander Malkevich announced that two of his colleagues - Maxim Shugalei and Samer Hassan Ali Seifan - had been detained by the GNC authorities.

Malkevich said the two detained staff were involved in conducting sociological studies and surveys. He noted that they have been detained in May, but information about their detention had appeared in the media only in July.

At the Berlin conference on Libya earlier in January, Malkevich told Sputnik that a comprehensive document was adopted stipulating Sarraj was to immediately release all illegally detained individuals.