UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Receives Russia's Letter On Alleged Crimes Against Civilians In Donbas - Dujarric

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 11:16 PM

UN Chief Receives Russia's Letter on Alleged Crimes Against Civilians in Donbas - Dujarric

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter from Russia documenting alleged crimes against civilians in Donbas, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter from Russia documenting alleged crimes against civilians in Donbas, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation has sent a letter to the Secretary-General regarding this issue.

They've asked us to circulate it to the Security Council which we are doing. We have no way of verifying this one way or another," Dujarric told a briefing.

The United Nations continues to believe in the need for increased diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis, he added.

"The Secretary-General continues to hope and think that this conflict will not happen. His message is one of increased diplomacy, of lowering tensions, of de-escalation," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia From

Recent Stories

Broken Valieva falls out of medal places as team-m ..

Broken Valieva falls out of medal places as team-mate wins skating gold

2 minutes ago
 Donetsk Resident Wounded by Kiev's Forces Shelling ..

Donetsk Resident Wounded by Kiev's Forces Shelling - DPR

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Ready to Resume Normandy Four Talks, Inclu ..

Ukraine Ready to Resume Normandy Four Talks, Including on Level of Leaders - Env ..

2 minutes ago
 American Szafnauer appointed Alpine Team Principal ..

American Szafnauer appointed Alpine Team Principal

2 minutes ago
 Over Half of British Think Johnson Performing Badl ..

Over Half of British Think Johnson Performing Badly as Prime Minister - Poll

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani Parliamentary delegation in New York for ..

Pakistani Parliamentary delegation in New York for UN-IPU Hearing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>