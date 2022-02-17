UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter from Russia documenting alleged crimes against civilians in Donbas, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter from Russia documenting alleged crimes against civilians in Donbas, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation has sent a letter to the Secretary-General regarding this issue.

They've asked us to circulate it to the Security Council which we are doing. We have no way of verifying this one way or another," Dujarric told a briefing.

The United Nations continues to believe in the need for increased diplomacy over the Ukraine crisis, he added.

"The Secretary-General continues to hope and think that this conflict will not happen. His message is one of increased diplomacy, of lowering tensions, of de-escalation," the spokesman said.