UN Chief Refuses To Take Action On US Request To Restore Sanctions Against Iran

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) president that he will not take any actions regarding the US request to restore sanctions against Tehran over the lack of clarity on the issue in the Council.

In the letter, Guterres noted that despite the notification filed by the US on Iran's non-compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), "the Security Council has taken no action," neither have any of its members or its president. He also stated that the UNSC presidents for August and September "have indicated that they were not in a position to take any action" in this regard.

"In these circumstances, there would appear to be uncertainty whether or not the process set forth in paragraph 11 of resolution 2231 (2015) was indeed initiated and concomitantly whether or not the terminations in paragraph 7 (a) of that resolution continue in effect.

It is not for the Secretary-General to proceed as if no such uncertainty exists," the letter reads.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that all previously scrapped UN sanctions against Iran were now brought back into effect under the snapback mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The statement was already rejected as false by Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the coordinator of the JCPOA.

More Stories From World

