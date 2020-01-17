UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Regrets Deaths In Haiti's Cholera, Will Solve Sexual Abuse Cases After Earthquake

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:21 PM

UN Chief Regrets Deaths in Haiti's Cholera, Will Solve Sexual Abuse Cases After Earthquake

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret over the loss of life in deadly cholera that started in 2010 in Haiti and promised to resolve cases of sexual harassment in a wake of the catastrophic earthquake that hit the island nation ten years ago

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret over the loss of life in deadly cholera that started in 2010 in Haiti and promised to resolve cases of sexual harassment in a wake of the catastrophic earthquake that hit the island nation ten years ago.

"Among the many challenges, the United Nations deeply regrets the loss of life and suffering caused by the cholera epidemic," Guterres said on Friday. "I welcome the significant progress that has been made towards eliminating the disease. We are also committed to resolving pending cases of sexual exploitation and abuse."

According to the World Health Organization, the cholera epidemic in 2010 affected a total of about 800,000 Haitians, with more than 9,000 killed by the disease. Locals believe that cholera was brought to Haiti by military personnel sent by the UN from Nepal as peacekeepers.

In 2016, the United Nations recognized its involvement in the Haitian epidemic for the first time, despite previously denying responsibility.

In 2018, Oxfam, one of the United Kingdom's largest charitable foundations, was banned from working in Haiti after some of its staff, engaged in dealing with the consequences of the 2010 earthquake, were accused of sexual misconduct.

Guterres was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake. The UN chief expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and reaffirmed the commitment to honor the legacy of those who perished in the catastrophe, including 102 UN workers.

On January 12, 2010, Haiti was hit by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, 16 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince. An estimated three million people were affected by the catastrophe, while 220,000 were reported dead.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake World United Nations Port-au-Prince Progress United Kingdom Nepal Haiti January 2016 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Two arrested for 12 billion password sale attempt: ..

34 seconds ago

Canada to Pay C$25,000 for Families of Canadian Vi ..

36 seconds ago

New Russian Prime Minister Appoints Daniil Egorov ..

38 seconds ago

US Ready to Sanction Chinese Companies Buying Iran ..

39 seconds ago

US Expects Anti-Iran Protests in Middle East to Co ..

41 seconds ago

Governor urges SSGC's General Manager to ensure ga ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.