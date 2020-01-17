(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret over the loss of life in deadly cholera that started in 2010 in Haiti and promised to resolve cases of sexual harassment in a wake of the catastrophic earthquake that hit the island nation ten years ago.

"Among the many challenges, the United Nations deeply regrets the loss of life and suffering caused by the cholera epidemic," Guterres said on Friday. "I welcome the significant progress that has been made towards eliminating the disease. We are also committed to resolving pending cases of sexual exploitation and abuse."

According to the World Health Organization, the cholera epidemic in 2010 affected a total of about 800,000 Haitians, with more than 9,000 killed by the disease. Locals believe that cholera was brought to Haiti by military personnel sent by the UN from Nepal as peacekeepers.

In 2016, the United Nations recognized its involvement in the Haitian epidemic for the first time, despite previously denying responsibility.

In 2018, Oxfam, one of the United Kingdom's largest charitable foundations, was banned from working in Haiti after some of its staff, engaged in dealing with the consequences of the 2010 earthquake, were accused of sexual misconduct.

Guterres was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake. The UN chief expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and reaffirmed the commitment to honor the legacy of those who perished in the catastrophe, including 102 UN workers.

On January 12, 2010, Haiti was hit by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, 16 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince. An estimated three million people were affected by the catastrophe, while 220,000 were reported dead.