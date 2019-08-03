UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Regrets Ending Of US-Russia Arms Control Pact

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:50 AM

UN chief regrets ending of US-Russia arms control pact

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his "deep regret" that the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States and Russia came to an end

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his "deep regret" that the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the United States and Russia came to an end.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the UN chief recalled that he had "consistently called on both the United States and Russian Federation to resolve their differences through the consultation mechanisms provided for in the Treaty and regrets they have been unable to do so".

In 1987, US and Soviet Union leaders Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev signed the INF treaty to eliminate land-based nuclear missiles and medium-range arsenals from Europe.

Guterres noted that "in the current deteriorating international security environment, previously-agreed arms control and disarmament agreements are increasingly under threat".

Since its entry-into-force on June 1, 1988, the Cold War-era arms control contributed tangibly to the maintenance of peace and stability internationally and especially in Europe, playing an important role in reducing risk, building confidence and helping to bring the Cold War to an end.

According to news reports, both sides walked away from the pact, each blaming the other for its demise and triggering fears of a new arms race.

"The Secretary-General emphasizes the need to avoid destabilizing developments and urgently seek agreement on a new common path for international arms control", the statement said.

Guterres calls on Russia and the US "to extend New START and to undertake negotiations on further arms control measures", it concluded.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe Nuclear United States June From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Tennis: Results on Friday in the WTA tournament in ..

38 minutes ago

Messi banned for three months after CONMEBOL 'corr ..

38 minutes ago

UAE underlines its commitment to protecting childr ..

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sudan generals, protest leaders agree on constitut ..

1 hour ago

Russian opposition to take to streets again, defyi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.