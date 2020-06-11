(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets North Korea's decision to suspend communication channels with South Korea and believes that sustaining such links is necessary to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it would cut all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea, saying it had nothing more to discuss with Seoul. North Korea also left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from South Korea for the first time since the two nations established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018.

"The Secretary-General regrets the cutting off of inter-Korean communication channels by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea]," Dujarric said.

"Such channels are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculation."

Dujarric added that June is a symbolic month for the Korean Peninsula and June 12 will mark the second anniversary of the first-ever meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.

In addition, June 15 will mark the first-ever meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea, Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General hopes that the parties will use the June anniversaries to redouble efforts to resume talks to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Dujariic added.