UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Regrets N. Korea's Decision To Cut Communication Lines With Seoul - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

UN Chief Regrets N. Korea's Decision to Cut Communication Lines with Seoul - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets North Korea's decision to suspend communication channels with South Korea and believes that sustaining such links is necessary to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets North Korea's decision to suspend communication channels with South Korea and believes that sustaining such links is necessary to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

North Korea announced on Tuesday that it would cut all communication lines, including military hotlines, with South Korea, saying it had nothing more to discuss with Seoul. North Korea also left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from South Korea for the first time since the two nations established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018.

"The Secretary-General regrets the cutting off of inter-Korean communication channels by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [North Korea]," Dujarric said.

"Such channels are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculation."

Dujarric added that June is a symbolic month for the Korean Peninsula and June 12 will mark the second anniversary of the first-ever meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States.

In addition, June 15 will mark the first-ever meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea, Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General hopes that the parties will use the June anniversaries to redouble efforts to resume talks to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Dujariic added.

Related Topics

United Nations Seoul South Korea United States North Korea June September 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

15 minutes ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

15 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers ..

5 minutes ago

Telly of corona patients rises to 3,000 in Faisala ..

5 minutes ago

Food officials visit bazaars in Kohat

5 minutes ago

More than 8,000 liters of adulterated milk destroy ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.