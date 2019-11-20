UN chief regrets U.S. decision on Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday regretted the United States' announcement that it does not consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as a violation of international law, saying the world body's long-held position on the illegality of those settlements had not changed

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday regretted the United States' announcement that it does not consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as a violation of international law, saying the world body's long-held position on the illegality of those settlements had not changed.

"We regret the decision and the announcement made by the United States," his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question whether the UN chief was concerned about Washington's disregard for relevant Security Council resolutions.

The UN position concerning Israeli settlements remains unchanged, Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"As far as we are concerned, we remain guided by relevant Security Council resolutions. We remain committed to supporting the Palestinians and Israelis to achieve lasting and durable peace based on those resolutions," he added.

Security Council Resolution 2334 states that Israeli settlement activities are a flagrant violation of international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, he said. "And that remains the secretary-general's position." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Washington will no longer consider Israel's West Bank settlements inconsistent with international law, in a reversal of four decades-old UN position on the issue.

The new policy � which runs counter to a 1978 State Department Legal opinion that civilian settlements in the occupied territories are inconsistent with international law � will also pit the United States against almost all of the international community that views settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.