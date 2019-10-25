UN chief reiterates his call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (Loc) in the disputed state

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (Loc) in the disputed state.

"He (the secretary-general) has called and will continue to call for the situation to be resolved through dialogue and that any solution be rooted in the respect for human rights of the people who live in Kashmir," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing about the UN chief's response to the continuing lockdown of occupied Kashmir for nearly three months now.

"So, that continues to be his position," he added.

The spokesman said Guterres will engage whenever he can with the two nations on the situation, which is rapid deteriorating as a result of India's repeated violations of LoC.

"The Secretary-General... has discussed the issue of Kashmir with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with the Prime Minister of India, during the General Assembly and before," he said.

Last month, the UN chief said that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolute essential element" for resolving the Kashmir issue and his good offices are available if both sides ask for it while calling for the full respect of human rights.

Pakistan welcomed the offer, which India rejected, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir was its integral part.

In a unilateral move on Aug. 5, India annexed occupied Kashmir in violation of UN resolutions and the Charter and placed the territory under a tight curfew while carrying out mass arrests, especially of young people, as well as imposing a communications blockade.