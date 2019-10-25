UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Reiterates His Call For Dialogue To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

UN chief reiterates his call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (Loc) in the disputed state

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (Loc) in the disputed state.

"He (the secretary-general) has called and will continue to call for the situation to be resolved through dialogue and that any solution be rooted in the respect for human rights of the people who live in Kashmir," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing about the UN chief's response to the continuing lockdown of occupied Kashmir for nearly three months now.

"So, that continues to be his position," he added.

The spokesman said Guterres will engage whenever he can with the two nations on the situation, which is rapid deteriorating as a result of India's repeated violations of LoC.

"The Secretary-General... has discussed the issue of Kashmir with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with the Prime Minister of India, during the General Assembly and before," he said.

Last month, the UN chief said that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolute essential element" for resolving the Kashmir issue and his good offices are available if both sides ask for it while calling for the full respect of human rights.

Pakistan welcomed the offer, which India rejected, claiming that Jammu and Kashmir was its integral part.

In a unilateral move on Aug. 5, India annexed occupied Kashmir in violation of UN resolutions and the Charter and placed the territory under a tight curfew while carrying out mass arrests, especially of young people, as well as imposing a communications blockade.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Young Jammu

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

59 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

Govt to follow court's order about Nawaz in letter ..

2 minutes ago

Dewali festival celebrated with zeal and zest

2 minutes ago

Vucic Says Serbia Would Like to Have Russian S-400 ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says if Impeached US Economy Will Spiral Int ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.