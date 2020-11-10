UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Relieved Karabakh Ceasefire Reached, Hopes For Protection Of Civilians- Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:52 PM

UN Chief Relieved Karabakh Ceasefire Reached, Hopes for Protection of Civilians- Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is relieved that the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh has been reached and expressed hope civilians in the region will now be protected, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is relieved that the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh has been reached and expressed hope civilians in the region will now be protected, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is relieved that the deal has been agreed to on the cessation of hostilities," Dujarric said. "Our consistent focus has been on the well-being of civilians, on humanitarian access and on protecting lives, and we hope that this will now be achieved consistent with the previous important efforts of the Minsk Co-Chairs [Group]."

