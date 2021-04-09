UN Chief 'Saddened' at Passing of Prince Philip, Extends Condolences - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and extended condolences to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and extended condolences to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is saddened at the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Dujarric said. "He extends condolences to Her Royal Highness, the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom."

Guterres also paid tribute to Prince Philip for his active work for "the betterment of humankind" as the Duke of Edinburg was a patron of some 800 charitable organizations.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on Friday morning at Windsor Castle, according to Buckingham Palace's statement.