UN Chief Saddened By Deaths Of 2 Malawian Ministers From COVID-19 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Saddened by Deaths of 2 Malawian Ministers From COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened to learn the news of the passing of two Malawian ministers from COVID-19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General has learned with great sadness of the untimely passing of the Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia, as well as the Minister of Local Governments and Rural Development Lingison Belekanyama," Dujarric said.

Guterres expressed condolences to the ministers' families as well as to all people who have succumbed to the disease in Malawi.

The East African nation has so far reported 9,400 coronavirus cases and 254 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

