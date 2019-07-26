UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Saddened By Deaths Of Up To 150 Migrants In Shipwreck Off Libya - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:27 PM

UN Chief Saddened by Deaths of Up to 150 Migrants in Shipwreck off Libya - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sadness over reports that up to 150 migrants and refugees are feared dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The secretary-general is deeply saddened by the news that some 150 refugees and migrants lost their lives after the boats they were in capsized off the coast of Libya on 25 July," Haq said. "Children and pregnant women are among the missing."

Haq said Guterres is also concerned by the fact that many of the survivors of the accident were taken to the Tajoura migrant detention center, which was hit by an airstrike earlier in July, killing more than 50 migrants.

"The secretary-general reiterates that Libya is not a safe country of asylum and that refugees must be treated with dignity and respect, and in accordance with international law," Haq added.

On Thursday, the International Organization for Migration said that nearly 150 migrants were missing and at least 145 returned to the Libyan coast after their boat sunk in the Mediterranean Sea.

The tensions in Libya flared up in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to retake the Libyan capital of Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord. In one of the offenses, an LNA airstrike on the Tajoura facility near Tripoli left dozens dead and over 100 others wounded.

