UN Chief Saddened by Events at US Capitol in Washington - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the events at the US capital of Washington, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is saddened by the events at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday," Dujarric said.

Earlier, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to make their voices heard.