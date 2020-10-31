UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:40 AM

UN Chief Saddened by Loss of Life, Damage in Turkey Earthquake - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sadness over the loss of life and the damage from the earthquake in western Turkey, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of life and damage caused by the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea today," Dujarric said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey and the Greek Dodecanese islands in the Aegean Sea. Turkish seismologists said the earthquake magnitude was 6.6 on the Richter scale. At least 17 people died in Turkey as a result of the earthquake and 763 have been injured.

Dujarric said the UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Guterres also commended the local response efforts and reiterated the United Nations' readiness to assist, Dujarric added.

