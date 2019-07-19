UN Chief Saddened by Loss of Lives in Arson Attack at Japanese Anime Studio - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the deadly fire attack that killed dozens of people at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the deadly fire attack that killed dozens of people at an animation studio in Kyoto UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the arson attack and fire in Kyoto, Japan," Haq said.

Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed that in this tragic time, the United Nations stands in solidarity with the government and people of Japan, Haq added.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. A total of 33 people have been confirmed dead, and 36 people were injured in the fire. Police have identified the arson suspect as 41-year-old Shinji Aoba.

The attack has become the nation's second-worst mass murder in the post-war history, preceded by the 2001 arson at the Myojo 56 building in Tokyo, which left 44 people dead.