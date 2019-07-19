UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Saddened By Loss Of Lives In Arson Attack At Japanese Anime Studio - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:33 PM

UN Chief Saddened by Loss of Lives in Arson Attack at Japanese Anime Studio - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the deadly fire attack that killed dozens of people at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the deadly fire attack that killed dozens of people at an animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by the arson attack and fire in Kyoto, Japan," Haq said.

Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed that in this tragic time, the United Nations stands in solidarity with the government and people of Japan, Haq added.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. A total of 33 people have been confirmed dead, and 36 people were injured in the fire. Police have identified the arson suspect as 41-year-old Shinji Aoba.

The attack has become the nation's second-worst mass murder in the post-war history, preceded by the 2001 arson at the Myojo 56 building in Tokyo, which left 44 people dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Fire Police United Nations Kyoto Tokyo Japan Government

Recent Stories

PCB congratulates Sana Mir on induction in ICC Wom ..

27 minutes ago

Iran's Foreign Minister Cannot Predict Russia's Ac ..

50 seconds ago

SAFRON minister hopes to open new chapter of ties ..

53 seconds ago

DG SBP inspects sports facilities

55 seconds ago

Army deployment inside polling stations not accept ..

57 seconds ago

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC and world over comm ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.