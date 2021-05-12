UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Saddened By Shooting In Kazan, Condemns Act Of 'Senseless Violence' - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:06 AM

UN Chief Saddened by Shooting in Kazan, Condemns Act of 'Senseless Violence' - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened to learn about the deaths of nine people in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan and strongly condemned this act of violence, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened to learn about the deaths of nine people in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan and strongly condemned this act of violence, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported deaths of nine people, including seven children, in a shooting today outside a school in the city of Kazan in the Russian Federation," Dujarric said. "He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims' families, as well as the government and people of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery."

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Russia Kazan Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.