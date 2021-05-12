UN Chief Saddened by Shooting in Kazan, Condemns Act of 'Senseless Violence' - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened to learn about the deaths of nine people in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan and strongly condemned this act of violence, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported deaths of nine people, including seven children, in a shooting today outside a school in the city of Kazan in the Russian Federation," Dujarric said. "He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims' families, as well as the government and people of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery."