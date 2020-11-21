UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year Of Quantum Leap Toward Carbon Neutrality

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:41 AM

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap Toward Carbon Neutrality

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that 2021 could become the year of a quantum leap toward carbon neutrality

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that 2021 could become the year of a quantum leap toward carbon neutrality.

"By early next year, countries representing more than 65 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions - and more than 70 percent of the world economy - are very likely to have made ambitious commitments to carbon neutrality," Guterres said. "I firmly believe that 2021 can be a new kind of leap year - the year of a quantum leap towards carbon neutrality.

"

Guterres called on decision-makers to put a price on carbon pollution, end fossil fuel subsidies, stop building new coal power plants, invest in resilient infrastructure, integrate the goal of carbon neutrality into all economies and ensure transition toward green jobs.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that the international community has the opportunity to transform the planet into a more sustainable world.

"A sustainable world will create new jobs, better infrastructure and a resilient future," Guterres said.

