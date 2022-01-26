UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Afghanistan 'Hanging By A Thread' 6 Months After Taliban Takeover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 09:01 PM

UN Chief Says Afghanistan 'Hanging by a Thread' 6 Months After Taliban Takeover

Afghanistan is "hanging by a thread" six months after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Afghanistan is "hanging by a thread" six months after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Six months after the takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan is hanging by a thread.

For Afghans, daily life has become a frozen hell," Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country.

"The Afghan economy is enduring a bitter winter of its own. There is a danger that the Currency could go into freefall, and the country could lose 30 percent of its GDP within the year," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations

Recent Stories

Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Of ..

Taliban Discussed Frozen Funds With US Treasury Officials in Norway - Kabul

2 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon farmers to destroy ..

SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon farmers to destroy harmful insects for crops prot ..

2 minutes ago
 685 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

685 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

2 minutes ago
 Shireen Mazari stresses to eliminate practices of ..

Shireen Mazari stresses to eliminate practices of preferential treatment in pris ..

2 minutes ago
 CPLC to be made more effective through current law ..

CPLC to be made more effective through current laws: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Urges Taliban to Work With Int'l. Communi ..

Guterres Urges Taliban to Work With Int'l. Community, UNSC to Suppress Terrorist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>