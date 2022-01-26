UN Chief Says Afghanistan 'Hanging by a Thread' 6 Months After Taliban Takeover

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Afghanistan is "hanging by a thread" six months after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Six months after the takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan is hanging by a thread.

For Afghans, daily life has become a frozen hell," Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country.

"The Afghan economy is enduring a bitter winter of its own. There is a danger that the Currency could go into freefall, and the country could lose 30 percent of its GDP within the year," he said.