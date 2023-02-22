UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal', They 'Must Stop'
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:56 PM
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Israeli-built settlements are 'illegal' and they 'must stop
"All settlement activity is illegal under international law. And it must stop.
"At the same time, incitement to violence is a dead end. Nothing justifies terrorism. It must be rejected by all," Guterres told the UN members.