UN Chief Says Board of Inquiry Into Idlib Strikes Hopefully to Be Announced This Week

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday that the board of inquiry of the United Nations investigation into airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Syria's Idlib province will hopefully be announced this week.

"The board of inquiry will be announced very, very soon; I hope it would be this week," Guterres said.

On August 1, Guterres said the headquarters board of inquiry would investigate a series of incidents in which UN-supported facilities in a dozen locations in northwest Syria have been destroyed or damaged in airstrikes since late April.

The probe was launched after two-thirds of the UN Security Council members expressed concern over the lack of an inquiry into the incidents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the UN probe as provocative in nature, saying that it was promoted by countries that were hostile toward the Syrian government and the joint counterterrorism efforts it has undertaken with Russia.