UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Chances For Peace Between Russia, Ukraine 'Minimal'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 09:39 PM

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that chances for peace between Russia and Ukraine are minimal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that chances for peace between Russia and Ukraine are minimal.

"I have no illusions that at the present moment, the chances for a peace deal are minimal," Guterres told journalists.

More Stories From World

