UN Chief Says Coal 'Has No Place' in COVID-19 Recovery Plans, Calls to End Investment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The global community should refrain from investing into new coal projects in the future and remove coal from the recovery plans designed to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead opting for renewable energy, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday,

"Renewable energy is the only energy source expected to grow in 2020. Solar options have seen the popularity amidst the height of the pandemic and India serves as a good example. Renewables offer three times more jobs than the fossil fuel industry.

Let us commit to no new coal today and end all financing of coal into the developing world. Coal has no place in COVID-19 recovery plans, " Guterres said at the Clean Energy Transitions Summit held by the International Energy Agency (IEA)

The reliance on coal was expected to be phased out for the global community to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement. However, in May the IEA said that the world's coal fleet kept burgeoning this year as the pace of approvals to new coal plant installations had increased two times compared to 2019.