UN Chief Says Concerned by Latest North Korea Ballistic Missiles Launch - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned by North Korea's most recent ballistic missiles launch, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said during press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary General is concerned by the launch of the ballistic missiles by the North Korea," Haq told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea launched two missiles, which reached an altitude of 31 miles before falling in the Sea of Japan.

The tests were conducted in light of South Korea's and United States' refusal to cancel their joint military exercises planned for August that North Korea says it considers a threat to its security.