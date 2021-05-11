UN Chief Says COVID Vaccine Nationalism 'Big Mistake,' Production Should Double

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he believed vaccine nationalism was a big mistake and the global production of vaccines against the coronavirus disease should be doubled.

"Some countries are vaccinating their population very quickly, but we still have a number of countries that have received not one single dose, and in the developing world, in general, we see a dramatic gap in relation to vaccination," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies. "So, vaccine nationalism is a big mistake. It is clear for me that the world production of vaccines should double to attend all the needs, and for that, we need the cooperation of the different countries that have the capacity to produce vaccines.

"

Guterres expressed his hope that all large vaccine producers will be able to join efforts to bring about a global vaccination plan that would reach everyone, everywhere.

The secretary-general also recalled the United Nations has been advocating for the COVAX support aimed at equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

However, Guterres said, the COVAX facility does not only still lack $22 billion in funding but is now challenged by supply issues caused by restrictions on exports imposed by different countries.