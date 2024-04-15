UN Chief Says 'crimes Against Humanity' May Have Been Committed In Sudan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Sudan could constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday, one year since fighting erupted between rival generals.
"This is more than a conflict between two warring parties. It is a war being waged on the Sudanese people," Guterres told reporters, referring to the tens of thousands of people killed and 18 million facing "acute hunger."
"Indiscriminate attacks that are killing, injuring and terrorizing civilians could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," he said, condemning the use of sexual violence against women and girls, and attacks on aid convoys.
He also reiterated his concerns about reports of escalating unrest in El-Fasher, in Darfur -- a western region that is home to a quarter of Sudan's 48 million people and the past scene of horrific violence, with reports of mass ethnic-based killings.
El-Fasher, in North Darfur State, is the last state capital not under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are battling Sudan's army. It is also a major regional hub for humanitarian aid.
Fears have mounted that sexual and ethnic-based violence have resumed in Darfur with the outbreak of civil war.
"Over the weekend, RSF-affiliated militias attacked and burnt villages west of the city -- leading to widespread new displacement" and fears that the city's only water source could be overtaken, Guterres said.
"Fighting continued today on the outskirts of El-Fasher," he added.
"Let me be clear: Any attack on El-Fasher would be devastating for civilians and could lead to full-blown intercommunal conflict across Darfur."
He warned that such an attack would also upend aid operations in an area "already on the brink of famine."
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From World
-
Gaza officials: 'mistreatment' of 150 detainees freed by Israel27 minutes ago
-
10,000 rally in Georgia against controversial 'foreign influence' bill27 minutes ago
-
England spin great Derek Underwood dies at 7836 minutes ago
-
Russia says 'colossal' amount of river water approaching Siberian city37 minutes ago
-
Macron says over 2 bn euros in aid pledged at Sudan conference47 minutes ago
-
China allows buffalo embryos import from specific regions of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Lufthansa reports loss, cuts outlook after strikes2 hours ago
-
France hosts Sudan talks a year into 'forgotten' war3 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace3 hours ago
-
FBI opens criminal probe into Baltimore bridge collapse: US media3 hours ago
-
Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou, China3 hours ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested3 hours ago