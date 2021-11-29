UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Deeply Concerned About Isolation Of Southern African Countries Over Omicron

UN Chief Says Deeply Concerned About Isolation of Southern African Countries Over Omicron

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply concerned about the travel restrictions imposed on southern African nations in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus variant Omicron that was first identified in South Africa

The United States, Israel, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union announced travel bans on South Africa and several other southern African countries in response to the new COVID-19 variant first detected on November 24.

"I am now deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries due to new COVID-19 travel restrictions," Guterres said in a statement. "The people of Africa cannot be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccinations available in Africa - and they should not be penalized for identifying and sharing crucial science and health information with the world."

