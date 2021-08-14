UN Chief Says Deeply Disturbed Taliban Limiting Human Rights In Areas Under Control

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was deeply disturbed by the indicators that the Taliban (banned in Russia) was limiting human rights in the provinces and cities it has captured.

"I am also deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists," Guterres said in a statement.