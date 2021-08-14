UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Deeply Disturbed Taliban Limiting Human Rights In Areas Under Control

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Chief Says Deeply Disturbed Taliban Limiting Human Rights In Areas Under Control

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he was deeply disturbed by the indicators that the Taliban (banned in Russia) was limiting human rights in the provinces and cities it has captured.

"I am also deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists," Guterres said in a statement.

Related Topics

Taliban United Nations Russia Women

Recent Stories

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

7 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military ..

Pakistan to expand bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan: C ..

7 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyd ..

Independence Day celebrations in full swing in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Pr ..

People to Die in at-Risk Nations If Rich States Prioritize Booster Shots - Vacci ..

7 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss ..

Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center to Discuss Security of Embassy in Kabul o ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.