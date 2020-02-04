UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says Deeply Frustrated By Truce Breaches In Libya, Calls Situation 'Scandal'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Chief Says Deeply Frustrated by Truce Breaches in Libya, Calls Situation 'Scandal'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday that he has become deeply frustrated with the truce violations in Libya and called the ongoing violence in the country a scandal.

"I must say, I'm deeply frustrated with what's happening in Libya, and I think that what's happening is a scandal," Guterres said. "We have not seen any relevant stop in respect of disrespect of the arms embargo, and the truce that has lasted for a few days has been dramatically violated and we have seen offensives and operations of different sorts."

The UN chief stressed that the current situation in the North African country, marred with attacks against civilians and the breach of all commitments made by the conflicting sides, is unacceptable.

Guterres however welcomed the fact that the 5+5 Libyan Committee meetings kicked off on Monday in Geneva and expressed hope that the sessions would produce positive results.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation. It resulted in the adoption of a joint communique in which signatories pledge to refrain from assistance to any of the rival Libyan administrations, among other things.

Alongside calls for a ceasefire, participants at the Berlin peace conference urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach any truce agreement. The UN also called for an establishment of a 5+5 military committee, which will be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, and both sides of the conflict have verbally agreed to it.

