- UN Chief Says 'Deeply Regrets' Russia's Decision to Terminate Black Sea Grain Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he "deeply regrets" Russia's decision to terminate the implementation of the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, and withdraw security guarantees in part of the Black Sea.
"I deeply regret the decision by the Russian Federation to terminate the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative - including the withdrawal of Russian security guarantees of navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," Guterres said.