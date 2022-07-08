UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 07:29 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement on Friday saying that he is "deeply saddened" by the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement on Friday saying that he is "deeply saddened" by the assassination of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I'm deeply saddened by the horrific killing of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan," Guterres said via Twitter.

"I had the privilege of knowing him for years (and) will always remember his collegiality (and) commitment to multilateralism. My condolences to his family and the people (and) government of Japan."

Abe was killed while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday morning. The former prime minister was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment but died shortly thereafter.

Abe stepped down from the position prime minister in 2020 claiming he did so for health reasons.

Abe died at age 67 and was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan.

