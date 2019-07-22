UN Chief Says Deeply Saddened by IAEA Director-General Amano Passing Away

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply saddened by the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of [IAEA] Director General Yukiya Amano," Guterres said via Twitter. "His remarkable contributions to the peaceful use of nuclear technology and his commitment to multilateralism will be remembered by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.

Earlier on Monday, the IAEA Secretariat said in a statement that Amano had passed away at the age of 72. Amano was expected to submit a notice of resignation on Monday.

During his tenure, Amano worked on such nuclear-related issues as the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and the ongoing scaling back of the Iranian nuclear problem. Despite being accused of pro-US bias, Amano had always maintained that Iran was following all provisions of the 2015 nuclear agreement.