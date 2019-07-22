UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Deeply Saddened By IAEA Director-General Amano Passing Away

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:05 PM

UN Chief Says Deeply Saddened by IAEA Director-General Amano Passing Away

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply saddened by the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he is deeply saddened by the passing of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of [IAEA] Director General Yukiya Amano," Guterres said via Twitter. "His remarkable contributions to the peaceful use of nuclear technology and his commitment to multilateralism will be remembered by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.

"

Earlier on Monday, the IAEA Secretariat said in a statement that Amano had passed away at the age of 72. Amano was expected to submit a notice of resignation on Monday.

During his tenure, Amano worked on such nuclear-related issues as the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and the ongoing scaling back of the Iranian nuclear problem. Despite being accused of pro-US bias, Amano had always maintained that Iran was following all provisions of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Accident Technology United Nations Iran Twitter Nuclear Fukushima 2015 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Visit of Mohamed bin Zayed will reinforce relation ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University students exhibit pr ..

1 minute ago

Model Primary Health Care System on cards for ICT: ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders condole Japanese PM on Kyoto fire vict ..

36 minutes ago

Smart Dubai welcomes delegation from China Arab Ec ..

37 minutes ago

Trump to Host State Dinner for Australia's PM on S ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.