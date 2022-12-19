UN Chief Says 'Determined More Than Ever' for 2023 to Be Year of Peace, Action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed resolve to make 2023 a year of peace and action.

"I am more determined than ever to make 2023 a year for peace, a year for action," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.

The UN chief added he would work to promote peace, advance sustainable development goals and reform what he said is a morally bankrupt international financial system.

Guterres is serving his second term as secretary-general.