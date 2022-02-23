UN Chief Says Does Not Think Genocide Happening in Donbas

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he did not share Russia's position that genocide was taking place in the Donbas region.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case after the discovery of mass graves of civilians in Donbas. These civilians - the remains of at least 295 of whom were exhumed - died as a result of indiscriminate shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in 2014, according to investigators.

"Genocide is a crime that is clearly defined and whose application must be done in line with international law. I do not think it is the case," Guterres said on Tuesday when asked whether he shared Russian President Vladimir Putin's assessment that genocide took place in Donbass.

The situation in Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian military.

The evacuation of Donbas citizens to Russia began late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of DPR and LPR, saying the decision was long overdue.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against DPR and LPR after they declared independence and refused to recognize the new central government in Kiev as it was installed by the United States via a coup. Early clashes escalated into a protracted military conflict that claimed thousands of lives, including 3,095 civilians, and displaced more than 2 million Ukrainians. A ceasefire was reached in 2020, but skirmishes along the line of contact continued.