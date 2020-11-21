UN Chief Says Doing Everything Possible to Mobilize Aid for Ethiopian Refugees in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that his office is doing everything possible to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ethiopian refugees fleeing the hostilities in the Tigray region to neighboring Sudan.

"Of course, we are very worried that the situation in Ethiopia and particularly because of the dramatic humanitarian impact of what's happening," Guterres said. "We are doing everything possible to mobilize humanitarian support for the refugees that are already in Sudan."

Guterres urged for the opening of corridors necessary to allow humanitarian actors to deliver aid in conflict zones.

"I hope that these appeals will be heard, and I hope that this will end soon and that Ethiopia will be able to find the peace it needs for its development and the well-being of its people," he said.

Some 32,000 people have already fled from Ethiopia to Sudan, the United Nations refugee agency said, warning that the number may grow to 200,000 in six months.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in Tigray, of attacking a local military base. The Ethiopian armed forces have launched an operation in the defiant region, with a state of emergency in Tigray being in place for a period of six months.