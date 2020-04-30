UN Chief Says Engages With Candidates for Envoy to Libya Post, Appointment to Come Soon

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he actively engages with candidates considered for the post of Special Envoy and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya and hopes that an appointment will be made very soon.

On march 3, former UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame resigned citing stress as the main reason.

After the resignation, US diplomat Stephanie Williams was appointed as an Acting Special Envoy for Libya.

"We hope that this will be possible in the near future," Guterres said when asked when Salame's successor will be named. "I am not going to give names, but we are very actively engaging in consultations with some Names and I hope that this will allow us to solve this problem very quickly."

Guterres also said the United Nations has faced a delay in appointing a candidate because of difficulties encountered in reaching a necessary consensus.