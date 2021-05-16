UN Chief Says Extremely Concerned by Destruction of Media Offices in Gaza Strip

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on Sunday described the destruction of media offices in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli airstrikes as "extremely concerning," stressing that journalists should be able to work safely in conflict environments.

As armed hostilities between Israel and Palestine's Hamas continued throughout the week, among the buildings destroyed in Gaza by Israeli rockets was a high-rise lodging offices of international media agencies, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

"Journalists must be allowed to work free of fear and harassment. The destruction of media offices in Gaza is extremely concerning," Guterres said in opening remarks to a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the middle East.

The UN chief decried as well the targeting of humanitarian infrastructure.

"I am appalled by the attack on a refugee camp in Gaza, in which 10 members of one family were killed. Humanitarian installations must be protected," Guterres said.