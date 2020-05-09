UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says 'Extremely Worried' About Rise Of Neo-Nazism, Extremism On Internet

Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:19 PM

As the world is observing the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was "extremely worried" about the neo-Nazi and extremist ideologies expanding presence on the internet

"I am extremely worried that terrorists and neo-Nazis are ramping up recruitment and radicalization, using the Internet and modern technology," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to the UN chief, these groups are shrewd enough and well aware of the latest platforms and apps to specifically recruit young people.

He cited their messages as "filled with false promises of glory" and targeting most vulnerable people.

"Parents, teachers and leaders of all kinds must act urgently against the spread of this underground hatred," Guterres said.

Last June, Guterres launched the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech that specifically outlined ways and mechanisms for countering growing xenophobia, racism, intolerance, misogyny, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred around the world.

