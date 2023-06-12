UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says Favors Setting Up Artificial Intelligence Agency Inspired By IAEA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023

UN Chief Says Favors Setting Up Artificial Intelligence Agency Inspired by IAEA

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he in favor of setting up an artificial intelligence (AI) agency similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

"It depends on the member states' initiative, but I would be favorable to the idea that we could have an artificial intelligence, an agency - I would say inspired by what the International Agency of Atomic Energy is today," Guterres said during a press briefing.

"It depends on the member states' initiative, but I would be favorable to the idea that we could have an artificial intelligence, an agency - I would say inspired by what the International Agency of Atomic Energy is today," Guterres said during a press briefing.

The UN chief noted, however, that it is not easy to compete in a field in which the world has not yet invested sufficient funds into its public administration.

States and international organizations are now competing with private platforms that have already acquired large knowledge and enormous potential, Guterres said.

The United Nations-proposed Global Digital Compact, New Agenda for Peace as well as the Accord on the global use of AI are expected to put forward solutions based on protecting human rights.

The solutions are expected to be released prior to the Summit of the Future, which will be hosted by the UN General Assembly on September 22 and 23, 2024.

