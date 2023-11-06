Open Menu

UN Chief Says Gaza Ceasefire 'more Urgent With Every Passing Hour'

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 11:50 PM

UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with every passing hour'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a "graveyard for children"

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a "graveyard for children."

"The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour," he told reporters at the UN headquarters.

"The parties to the conflict -- and, indeed, the international community -- face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.

"The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity."

Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including through targeting homes and revelers at a music festival.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, 10,222 people have died including more than 4,000 children in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its strikes in retaliation.

Related Topics

United Nations Music Israel Gaza Died October

Recent Stories

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

10 minutes ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

10 minutes ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

10 minutes ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

12 minutes ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

30 minutes ago
 Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

30 minutes ago
Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

36 minutes ago
 PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

35 minutes ago
 Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Cha ..

Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Champions League

35 minutes ago
 Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

32 minutes ago
 Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairma ..

Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

32 minutes ago
 Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

Fine imposed over 4 marriage halls for violations

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World