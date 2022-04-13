UN Chief Says Global Ceasefire in Ukraine at Present Does Not Seem Possible

A full-scale ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A full-scale ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"A global ceasefire at the present moment doesn't seem to be possible but there are lots of things that can be done in order to guarantee evacuation of civilians from areas of fighting, in order to guarantee humanitarian access in a reliable situation," Guterres said.