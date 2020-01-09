UN Chief Says Gulf Tensions Reached 'Dangerous Levels,' Warns Against Miscalculations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated to dangerous levels and warned against any miscalculations that could result in war

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated to dangerous levels and warned against any miscalculations that could result in war.

"Geopolitical tensions have reached dangerous levels, most recently in the Gulf," Guterres said at a Security Council meeting on international peace and security. "War is never inevitable; it is a matter of choice - and often it is the product of easy miscalculations."