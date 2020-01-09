UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says Gulf Tensions Reached 'Dangerous Levels,' Warns Against Miscalculations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:13 PM

UN Chief Says Gulf Tensions Reached 'Dangerous Levels,' Warns Against Miscalculations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated to dangerous levels and warned against any miscalculations that could result in war

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated to dangerous levels and warned against any miscalculations that could result in war.

"Geopolitical tensions have reached dangerous levels, most recently in the Gulf," Guterres said at a Security Council meeting on international peace and security. "War is never inevitable; it is a matter of choice - and often it is the product of easy miscalculations."

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

30 minutes ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

45 minutes ago

Canada Asks Iran's Zarif for Access to Plane Crash ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks jump further as Iran fears recede

2 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Sultan Rahi observed

2 minutes ago

Spain's 1st Coalition Gov't in Decades to Have 3 F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.