UN Chief Says Has Not Been In Contact With Taliban About Afghanistan's Future

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

UN Chief Says Has Not Been in Contact With Taliban About Afghanistan's Future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that he has not been in touch with the Taliban (banned in Russia) to address the future of Afghanistan, however, is willing to do that.

"I have not spoken myself but our people in Afghanistan are in close contact with the Taliban. I am ready to speak myself when it is clear with whom should I speak [and] for what purpose," Guterres said at a briefing.

