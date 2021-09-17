UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Says He Cannot Deny Unvaccinated World Leaders From Entering General Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he under no circumstances can deny world leaders entry to the UN General Assembly Hall if they have no proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 disease

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Sputnik he under no circumstances can deny world leaders entry to the UN General Assembly Hall if they have no proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 disease.

On Wednesday, the City of New York required all delegates coming to participate in the high-level event next week to show proof of vaccination in order to access the Hall. Following the order, Russian Representative Vassily Nebenzia called for an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly to address what he called a "clearly discriminatory" measure.

"I also have said very clearly that there is no way I can tell the head of state coming to the UN that if not vaccinated they cannot enter," Guterres said. "I (am not) the authority to tell a head of state that (they) cannot enter the UN if not vaccinated."

Guterres appealed to every delegate coming to participate in the high-level week to get vaccinated when possible.

"I appeal (to) everybody to get vaccinated; it's very important for their health and also for the communities to which they belong and for the General Assembly," he said.

