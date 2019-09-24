UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says He Fully Supports Efforts Toward New US-North Korea Summit

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 07:21 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet for the third time in a bid to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet for the third time in a bid to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains uncertain," Guterres said in a speech opening the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"I fully support the efforts towards a new summit between the President of the United States and the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

Trump and Kim have met twice in a thus far unsuccessful effort to persuade North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and attempts to develop long range nuclear capable missiles.

North Korean and US officials are holding talks to arrange a third summit, according to published reports.

