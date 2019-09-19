UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says He Hopes Formation Of Syrian Constitutional Committee To Conclude Soon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:04 AM

UN Chief Says He Hopes Formation of Syrian Constitutional Committee to Conclude Soon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he expects work on the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee to soon be finalized after an agreement was reached among the parties

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he expects work on the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee to soon be finalized after an agreement was reached among the parties.

"There is now an agreement among all parties on the composition of the committee, and Geir Pedersen [UN Special Envoy for Syria] is doing the final work with the parties in relation to the terms of reference, and we hope that this will be very soon concluded," Guterres said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the leaders of the three guarantor states of the Astana peace process for Syria, discussed the formation of the committee when they met for a summit in Ankara on Monday.

Erdogan said afterward that the talks had eliminated all obstacles standing in the way of the formation of the committee, which will draft the country's post-conflict constitution.

