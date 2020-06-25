UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says He Hopes P5 Summit Will Take Place Before General Assembly In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Chief Says He Hopes P5 Summit Will Take Place Before General Assembly in September

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he is hopeful the summit of the leaders of the five permanent member states of the Security Council (P5) - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - will take place before the General Assembly in September.

"I still hope the P5 will be possible before the General Assembly to address some of the contradictions that still, to a large extent, paralyzed very important issues in the Security Council," Guterres said.

The 75th session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 15.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to organize a meeting between the permanent members of the UN Security Council. China and France have supported Putin's proposal.

