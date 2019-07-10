UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes Russia's decision to soon proceed to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes Russia 's decision to soon proceed to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"I welcome the Russian government's announcement ahead of the Climate Action Summit to submit plans to ratify the Paris Agreement," Guterres said via Twitter. "We can win the race against the climate emergency but we need all hands on deck."

On June 29, President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka that Russia intends to fully implement the Paris climate pact and start ratifying the agreements in the near future.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev said in late April that Russia planned to ratify the Paris Agreement by the end of 2019.

The Paris Agreement aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Since its adoption in 2015, the Paris Agreement has been ratified by 185 out of the 197 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.