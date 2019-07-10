UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Says He Welcomes Russia's Announcement To Ratify Paris Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:18 PM

UN Chief Says He Welcomes Russia's Announcement to Ratify Paris Agreement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes Russia's decision to soon proceed to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday that he welcomes Russia's decision to soon proceed to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"I welcome the Russian government's announcement ahead of the Climate Action Summit to submit plans to ratify the Paris Agreement," Guterres said via Twitter. "We can win the race against the climate emergency but we need all hands on deck."

On June 29, President Vladimir Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka that Russia intends to fully implement the Paris climate pact and start ratifying the agreements in the near future.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev said in late April that Russia planned to ratify the Paris Agreement by the end of 2019.

The Paris Agreement aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Since its adoption in 2015, the Paris Agreement has been ratified by 185 out of the 197 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Russia Twitter Paris Osaka Vladimir Putin April June 2015 2019 All Government Agreement Race

Recent Stories

DGPR briefs students about PDMA

2 minutes ago

PIDA briefs NAB DG on drug testing laboratory

2 minutes ago

Fresh Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine to Create 'Green Corridor' for Tourists in ..

2 minutes ago

There Is Real Progress in Formation of Syria's Con ..

13 minutes ago

Passage of USMCA Trade Agreement to Help Keep US E ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.