UN Chief Says Hopes IAEA Team Will Work At ZNPP Without Hindrance, Contribute To Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 12:26 AM

UN Chief Says Hopes IAEA Team Will Work at ZNPP Without Hindrance, Contribute to Security

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team will work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without hindrance and contribute to lasting security at the facility

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he hopes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team will work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without hindrance and contribute to lasting security at the facility.

"Looking ahead, I trust that the IAEA experts now deployed to Zaporizhzhia will be able to carry out their work without hindrance and contribute to ensuring lasting nuclear safety and security at the plant," Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting.

The Russian mission to the United Nations requested the meeting last week amid concerns over Ukrainian shelling of the Russia-controlled plant and following a visit by the IAEA team to the facility.

