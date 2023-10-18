Open Menu

UN Chief Says 'horrified' By Gaza Hospital Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 08:40 AM

UN chief says 'horrified' by Gaza hospital strike

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "horrified" by the deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza that left at least 500 people dead, he said in a social media post Tuesday.

"My heart is with the families of the victims.

Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law," Guterres said in the message on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement released shortly after by his spokesman, Guterres also condemned an attack on a school run by the UN in a Gaza refugee camp that killed six people.

The Palestinian group Hamas has blamed Israel for the hospital strike.

Related Topics

Dead Attack United Nations Israel Social Media Twitter Gaza Post Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

9 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

9 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

9 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

9 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

9 hours ago
EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

9 hours ago
 200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital com ..

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministry

9 hours ago
 Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket Worl ..

Netherlands humiliate South Africa at Cricket World Cup

9 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scor ..

Cricket: South Africa v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains a ..

Trump returns to New York fraud trial, complains about gag order

9 hours ago

More Stories From World